Shona TAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "Good bye to a wonderful lady and cousin. She was someone..."
    - Len Smith
  • "TAYLOR, Shona Colleen (nee Johnston): Passed away..."
  • " Dear Shona. Some wonderful memories and happy times - you..."
  • "So sorry to hear of your mother's passing Sharon. My..."
    - Liz McDonald
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

TAYLOR, Shona Colleen
(nee Johnston):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a courageous battle. Loved and loving wife of Neville (deceased). Cherished Mum of Alan (Wales), Geoff (deceased), Dianne Colvill (Geraldine), and Sharon (Timaru). Loved mother-in-law and friend of Melanie, Joi, Toni, Peter, and Bryan. Treasured Noni/Noan of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved sister, sister-in-law and auntie. As per Shona's wishes, a private service will be held. Messages to 12 Chaucer Street, Timaru 7910.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.