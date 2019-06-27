TAYLOR, Shona Colleen
(nee Johnston):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a courageous battle. Loved and loving wife of Neville (deceased). Cherished Mum of Alan (Wales), Geoff (deceased), Dianne Colvill (Geraldine), and Sharon (Timaru). Loved mother-in-law and friend of Melanie, Joi, Toni, Peter, and Bryan. Treasured Noni/Noan of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved sister, sister-in-law and auntie. As per Shona's wishes, a private service will be held. Messages to 12 Chaucer Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2019