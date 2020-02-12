KINGI, Shona:
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by love. An adored and cherished mum of Jamahl, and a loved and respected youngest sister and sister-in-law of Vivienne and Angus Smith (both deceased), Barbara (dec) and Mark Kotua, and Tony (dec) and Louise Etti. A special aunty to her nieces and nephews, and a devoted and loyal friend to many. Messages to F1, 20a Princes Street, Parkside, Timaru 7910. A celebration of Shona's life will be held at the Timaru Cemetery (cremation plots, entrance off Domain Ave), on Friday, February 14, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 12, 2020