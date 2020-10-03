KINGAN, Shona Beatrice
(nee Kearns):
Peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Talbot Park Hospital, Timaru. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Sinclair (Sinc), and treasured mum of Robin and Debbie (Timaru), and Rosemary and Jim Scott (Timaru). Loving nanny of Becky, Sarah and Kelvin, Gemma and the late Mandy; Anna and John, Kristy and Shaun. Special great-nan of Jacob; Tyler and Casey; Lucas, Charlotte, and Macey. Loved sister of Des and Judy Kearns (Otipua), and the late Ron and Olive Kearns. Thank you to the staff of the Croft and special thanks to the staff at Talbot Hospital for giving Shona a very peaceful and gentle last few days.
Fly free mum and give dad a kiss from us all.
A private family service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 3, 2020