Shona HAMMOND

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of Peter and Shona's daughter Maree, and..."
    - Rachel Mclachlan
  • "Much love to Pete, Morty and family. Shona was such a..."
    - Amy Pateman
  • "Our thoughts are with all the Hammond family at this sad..."
  • "Sorry to here of Shona's passing. Thinking of you all...."
    - Graeme Niles
Service Information
Heartland Funerals
22 Arthur Street
Timaru, Canterbury
60613
(080)-043-2785
Death Notice

HAMMOND, Shona Grace:
11.03.2020
Loved wife and friend of Pete for 57 years. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Mitch and Adele, Greg and Ange, Richard and Paula, and the late Jeff. Nana Shona to her 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Loved sister of Myrna. Loved mum of Morty. At Shona's request a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to the caring staff at Dunedin Hospital ICU, Hospice S.C. and Timaru Public Hospital. Messages to: The Hammond Family, Flat 3/2 Cross Street, Timaru.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.