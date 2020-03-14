HAMMOND, Shona Grace:
11.03.2020
Loved wife and friend of Pete for 57 years. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Mitch and Adele, Greg and Ange, Richard and Paula, and the late Jeff. Nana Shona to her 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Loved sister of Myrna. Loved mum of Morty. At Shona's request a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to the caring staff at Dunedin Hospital ICU, Hospice S.C. and Timaru Public Hospital. Messages to: The Hammond Family, Flat 3/2 Cross Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 14, 2020