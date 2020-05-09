FARMER, Shona Beverley:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Aged 86. Dearly loved wife and best friend of John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Athol; Warren and Donna; Sharon and the late John Dryden, Grant and Karen, Christopher and Alicia; and Melanie and Dane Phillipson. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages for Shona's family may be posted to the Farmer Family C/- PO Box 4144, Timaru 7910. Due to COVID-19 and government regulations a private cremation has taken place. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 9, 2020