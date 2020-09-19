READ,
Shirley Ada (Martlew):
On September 13, 2020; in her 91st year. Former wife of George Read. Dearly loved mother of Pamela and Ray (Boonah Qld), David (deceased), Peter and Gail (Adelaide), Barbara and Kevin (Leeston), Jenny and Errol (Invercargill). Very much loved Nan of her 17 grandchildren and her 25 great-grandchildren. Daughter of Herbert Martlew and Alice Russell. Twin sister of June Jackson, and sister of Noelene and Peter Keller, Ray Martlew, Peter (deceased) and Joanna Martlew. A big thank you to the staff at the Margaret Wilson Complex for their amazing care and support of Shirley. At Shirley's request, a private service will be held later when Covid restrictions allow. Messages to 22 West St, Hawthorndale, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 19, 2020