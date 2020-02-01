QUIRK, Shirley Clarinda
Lillian (nee Tubb):
Formerly of Geraldine. Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, aged 95 years. Wife of the late Gavin, and loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Ashley, Christine and Drew Young, and Ross (dec). A cherished eldest daughter of the late Gordon and Laura Tubb, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Gordon (dec) and Trixie, Owen and Marjorie (both deceased), Colleen and Des (dec) Bowers, and a much loved aunty to her nieces and nephews. Messages to 80 Orbell Street, Timaru 7910. A graveside Memorial Service will be held at the Timaru Cemetery on Wednesday, February 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 1, 2020