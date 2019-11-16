Shirley MOULTON

Death Notice

MOULTON, Shirley Joyce:
On November 14, 2019, peacefully at The Croft; aged 84. Loved wife of the late George. Loved mother of Keith and Jenny, Maree and Rob, Gary and Vicky. Adored Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Ray and Kathy, the late Neville, the late Pauline, Brian, Margaret and Albie. A service for Shirley will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at the Galbraith Funeral Services Lounge, 26 King Street, Temuka, at 2.00pm, followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery.

