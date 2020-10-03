GARNETT,
Shirley Avis: (RN, RM)
Unexpectedly but peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in her 85th year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jill, Anne and Mike Greaney, and Allan and Caroline, and adored Grandma Shirley to Sam, and Skylar, and a friend to many.
Will be sadly missed
Messages to: The Garnett Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Spinal Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at HiltonView, 1090 Earl Road, Hilton, Geraldine, on Sunday, October 11, at 1.30pm.
0800 263 6679
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 3, 2020