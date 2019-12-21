Shirley BORMAN

Guest Book
  • "My lovely gentle Aunt Shirley. A beautiful soul, so like..."
    - Barbara Lewis
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St Bartholomew's Anglican Church
23 Cass Street
Kaiapoi
View Map
Death Notice

BORMAN, Shirley:
On December 17, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice Bootten, and the late Richard Borman. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Tony Dodwell, Lynda and Iain Clark, and Debbie and Gavin Craig. Treasured Mamma of Juliana (nee Craig) and Mike Sargeant, Nicholas and Allison Craig, and Suzanna Craig and her fiance Matt Cochrane, loved great-grandma of Ashley, Amelia, and Arabella; Liam, and Leah. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Shirley Borman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Shirley will be held in St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 23 Cass Street, Kaiapoi, on Monday, December 23, at 1.30pm, interment thereafter at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.