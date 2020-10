McDONALD,Shelley Maree (nee Diack):On October 19, 2020, deeply loved wife of Jason; cherished and amazing Mum of Izabelle and Jakob. Dearly loved daughter of Ian and Robin Diack, and a loved sister of Michael, Jeffrey and Fiona, and Vivien. Beloved daughter-in-law of Julie and Jeffrey, and much loved sister-in-law of Kylie and Dale, Steph and Parky. Adored aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the McDonald Family, C/- PO Box 187, Lyttelton. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated and may be made at the service to the Te Mapua Child and Youth Trust or online at www.temapua.com/donate A service to farewell and honour Shelley will be held in the Majestic Church, 189 Durham Street, Central Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 27, at 1.00pm.