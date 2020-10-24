Shelley MCDONALD

Guest Book
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Majestic Church
189 Durham Street
Central Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

McDONALD,
Shelley Maree (nee Diack):
On October 19, 2020, deeply loved wife of Jason; cherished and amazing Mum of Izabelle and Jakob. Dearly loved daughter of Ian and Robin Diack, and a loved sister of Michael, Jeffrey and Fiona, and Vivien. Beloved daughter-in-law of Julie and Jeffrey, and much loved sister-in-law of Kylie and Dale, Steph and Parky. Adored aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the McDonald Family, C/- PO Box 187, Lyttelton. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated and may be made at the service to the Te Mapua Child and Youth Trust or online at www.temapua.com/donate A service to farewell and honour Shelley will be held in the Majestic Church, 189 Durham Street, Central Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 27, at 1.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
