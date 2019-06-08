LILLEY,
Sharon Margaret (Shaza):
On June 6, 2019, aged 29 years. Cherished fiancee of Jason. Loved daughter of Alan and Wendy. Loved granddaughter of Roy (dec) and Ruth, and Vera Clearwater (dec). Loved sister of Nathan and honourary brother Ricco. Loved niece of Barry and Julie, Anne and Rick, Lois and Greg, and Martin and Joanne.
Kind, caring and strong
willed to the end.
Thanks to the team at Timaru Hospital ICU and to Sharon's loyal friends, Zena, VJ and Dean. A service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA Timaru will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Message to The Lilley Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 8, 2019