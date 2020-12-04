Shane HENARE

Guest Book
  • "Darling Maria & Family I was so sad to read of Shanes..."
    - Bedelia King-Turner
  • "I am so sad on the loss of my dearest friend Shane. I will..."
    - Christine Ross
  • "I am so sad on the loss of my dearest friend Shane. I will..."
    - Christine Ross
  • "thoughts are with you and your family"
    - jan shields
  • "So sorry for your loss Maria and Family take care"
    - Gary Wright
Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Headingly Centre
Headingly Lane
Richmond
Death Notice

HENARE, Shane:
Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on December 2, 2020, aged 56 years. Much loved and treasured husband of Maria. Great father and friend to Josiah, Matthias and Kavell. Amazing KoKo to Haylen and Keziah. Adored son of Atutahi and the late Pirihira. Loved brother of the late Pirihira jnr, Adrian, Corrina, Eugene, Erin, Miscene and Hiona, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A much loved friend to many. In memory of Shane, a donation to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice would be appreciated and can be made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate or may be left at the service. A service of celebration for Shane's life will be held at The Headingly Centre, Headingly Lane, Richmond, on Monday, December 7, 2020, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private family interment. At Shane's request, please wear an accent of orange for the service, thank you.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.