HENARE, Shane:
Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on December 2, 2020, aged 56 years. Much loved and treasured husband of Maria. Great father and friend to Josiah, Matthias and Kavell. Amazing KoKo to Haylen and Keziah. Adored son of Atutahi and the late Pirihira. Loved brother of the late Pirihira jnr, Adrian, Corrina, Eugene, Erin, Miscene and Hiona, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A much loved friend to many. In memory of Shane, a donation to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice would be appreciated and can be made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate or may be left at the service. A service of celebration for Shane's life will be held at The Headingly Centre, Headingly Lane, Richmond, on Monday, December 7, 2020, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private family interment. At Shane's request, please wear an accent of orange for the service, thank you.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 4, 2020