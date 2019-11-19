NELSON, Shanan Bruce:
Tragically at Waimate on November 16, 2019; aged 28 years. Dearly loved husband of McLeod. Dearly loved father of Lydia and Savannah. Loved son of Nicola and Craig; stepson of Denise. Loved brother of Stacey and Nathan, Sharne and Justin and Troy. Loved grandchild of June and Bruce Nelson, and Trish and Michael Prendergast. Loved brother-in-law of Mitchell and Grace, Tom and Lana. Son-in-law of Gub and Marney, and Nicky and Ricky. Loved nephew of Karen, Tracey and Tania. Loved uncle. Great mate 'Spanners' to all his many friends. A service to celebrate Shanan's life will be held at the Hook Hall, 178 Hook School Road, Makikihi, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Waimate Fire Brigade will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to The Nelson Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 19, 2019