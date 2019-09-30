ANDERSON,

Selwyn Lloyd John (Lloyd):

At Hawkes Bay Hospital on September 25, 2019, aged 72 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Wendy, and loved father and father-in-law of Alana and Kate, and Merryn and Sean Naden. Cherished Poppa of Holly and Gus, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Our sincerest thanks to the Hawkes Bay Hospital ICU team. A service for Lloyd will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, on Thursday, October 3, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.

C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau



