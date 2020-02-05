Sandra ROMBKE

Guest Book
  • "Sandra has to be one of the bravest People I have met. She..."
    - Janet Dodd
Service Information
Heartland Funerals
22 Arthur Street
Timaru, Canterbury
60613
(080)-043-2785
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Salisbury Park Crematorium Chapel
Beaconsfield Road
Timaru
Death Notice

ROMBKE, Sandra Ann:
Peacefully after a courageous battle, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, aged 56 years. Cherished wife, soulmate and best friend of Hermann. Loved mother of Laura, Tom, and Sam. Loved Nanny of Tyler, Oscar and Jimi. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
Will be greatly missed by all
including Bruno. A service for Sandra will be held at the Salisbury Park Crematorium Chapel, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11.00am. Donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and can be left at the service.

Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
