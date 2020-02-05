ROMBKE, Sandra Ann:
Peacefully after a courageous battle, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, aged 56 years. Cherished wife, soulmate and best friend of Hermann. Loved mother of Laura, Tom, and Sam. Loved Nanny of Tyler, Oscar and Jimi. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
Will be greatly missed by all
including Bruno. A service for Sandra will be held at the Salisbury Park Crematorium Chapel, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11.00am. Donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 5, 2020