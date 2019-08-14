STOCKDILL, Samuel Murray
Jack (Murray):
Peacefully at Strathallan Life Care on August 12, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Brenda for 65 years. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Peter and Lineni (Perth), Linda and Les McCracken (Ashburton), and Barbara and Kevin O'Connell (Timaru). Brother of the late Graeme, and Robin Taylor. Loved grandpa of Ellen Hiscock, Scott and Guy McCracken; Monique Topham and Catherine O'Connell. Loved great-grandpa of Zara, Lachlan, and Xander; Jonah, Liam and Max. The family would like to thank the Nursing Staff at Strathallan Life Care for their wonderful care of Murray over the past two years. A service celebrating the life of Murray will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, August 16, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 552 Hadlow Rd, RD 4, Timaru 7974.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019