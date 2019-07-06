Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Died at Christchurch Hospital on July 2, 2019, aged 86 years, as a result of injuries sustained in a farm accident. Husband to his beloved wife Junette, father and father-in-law of Dianne and Chris, Kerry and Theresa, Carolyn and Lance. Devoted and loving grandfather of Michael, Lewis, Joe, Max , Bianca and Seth. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Jim and Nancy, Walter (deceased) and Dorothy, Danny (deceased) and Judith, and Shirley and Cecil Smith (deceased), and Robin Carr (deceased).

''Sam's energy, positivity and generosity touched so many. He leaves a huge hole in

all of our lives.''

Many thanks to the caring hospital staff at Christchurch ICU and Timaru Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to Ranui House will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Funeral details to follow.







