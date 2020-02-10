SHORTLAND, Ruth Mary
(nee Innes-Jones):
Peacefully with family by her side, at Timaru Hospital, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, aged 83. Loving wife of Tony, mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Jasmine, Jason and Sharalene, and grandmother of Adam, and Carly; and Connor. A service for Ruth will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Tuesday, February 11, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Shortland family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 10, 2020