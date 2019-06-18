PERRIN,
Ruth Jean (nee Garside):
Aged 84 years. Ruth passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital, in the loving arms of her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn Perrin, loving mother, mother-in-law and friend of Gail and Colin Gorton, Keith and Wendy, Hazal and Kevin Dowling, Carol and Lindsay Soper, Brenda and Peter Nutsford, and Wendy and Graham Veitch, cherished Nana, Grandma and Great-Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren from New Zealand and Australia. Best loved sister and sister-in-law of Terry and Netta, and a much loved aunty of her nieces and nephews.
"Lovely Lady At Rest".
Funeral details to follow.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 18, 2019