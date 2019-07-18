LAMBIE, Ruth McConnell:
Passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, unexpectedly, in her 82nd year. Loved wife of the late Jim, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of James, Janet and Stuart Boag, Tom, and the late Marion. Much loved grandmother of Joanna Lambie, James and Emma Lambie, Elizabeth and John Fraher, Katharine Boag and Nick Abbott, Wilhelmina Boag and Trevor Wright, and James Boag. Much loved great-grandmother of Chloe and Isla Fraher, and Archie Abbott. Messages may be addressed to The Lambie Family, c/o 342 Totara Valley Road, RD 12, Pleasant Point 7982. At Ruth's request, a private funeral was held at home on Tuesday. At rest in Pleasant Point Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 18 to July 20, 2019