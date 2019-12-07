BELL, Ruth Audrey Elliot:
Kathryn, Janine, Robert and Alistair wish to sincerely thank the many people who sent loving messages of condolence, for the baking, flowers and attending Mum's funeral and showing their sympathy during the loss of a dearly loved mum, nan, great-nan, sister and friend to many. Many thoughts and memories helped us at this sad time and were truly appreciated. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 7, 2019