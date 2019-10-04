BELL, Ruth Audrey Elliot:
On October 1, 2019, peacefully at Lister Home, Waimate, with her family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Jim, of The Terrace. Dearly loved mum of Alistair and Paula, Robert, Janine and Fletch, and Kathryn and Locky. Loved friend of Mark Caldwell, Graeme McGaughey and Charmaine Proudman. Treasured nan of Kerrin and Hamish McGaughey, Georgina and Madison, Gabrielle, Brittany and James Caldwell, and great-nan of Kaleb, Max, and Quintin, and newly arrived Noah.
"A heart of gold stopped beating ~ working hands at rest. God broke our hearts
to prove to us
He only takes the best."
A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lister Home for their loving care of Ruth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister Home would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Bell Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019