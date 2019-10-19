Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell TAIT. View Sign Death Notice



Russell Charles (Spud):

Peacefully on October 17, 2019, after a courageous battle at South Canterbury Hospice, aged 71 years. Best friend and loved husband of Fiona. Loved son of the late Hazel and Charlie. Loved father and father-in-law of Lisa, Paul, Nikki and Alan, Nigel and Sammy-Jo, and Larissa. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Shirley and Jim Griffin, Bill and Colleen Allen, Leiarne and Sarah Cumming, Corina and Grant Grey-Eyes, Nadine and Bob. Loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces, friend to Raelene and Henry Te Aika, and great companion of Toby and Rocky. A memorial service celebrating Russell's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. A special thank you to the staff and carers at Strathallan Life Care for their support and care of Russell. Messages to 32 Ascott Street, Timaru 7910.







