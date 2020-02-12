Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Hotel Ashburton Racecourse Road Ashburton View Map Death Notice



Russell James: (OStJ)

Peacefully at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn, much loved father and father-in-law of Neil and Sarah (Woodend), Anna and Scott Wishart (Lincoln), and Martin and Jess (Christchurch), loved Grandad of Evie, and Pippa; Liam, Isla (deceased), and Zachary. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Nola and Les (deceased) Bagnall, Jack and Barbara, Gordon (deceased) and Gay, and Mervyn and Glynis. Special thanks to Dr Wootton and Three Rivers Health, Palliative Care, and District Nurses for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Ashburton would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: The Harris family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Friday, February 14, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Ashburton Cemetery.



0800 263 6679



HARRIS,Russell James: (OStJ)Peacefully at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn, much loved father and father-in-law of Neil and Sarah (Woodend), Anna and Scott Wishart (Lincoln), and Martin and Jess (Christchurch), loved Grandad of Evie, and Pippa; Liam, Isla (deceased), and Zachary. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Nola and Les (deceased) Bagnall, Jack and Barbara, Gordon (deceased) and Gay, and Mervyn and Glynis. Special thanks to Dr Wootton and Three Rivers Health, Palliative Care, and District Nurses for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Ashburton would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: The Harris family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Friday, February 14, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Ashburton Cemetery.0800 263 6679 Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers