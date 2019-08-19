PETERS, Roy Bruce:
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, on August 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family; aged 75. Loved husband of Salve. Loved dad and father-in-law of Rowena and Peter Sese, and Roy. Dearly loved brother of Richard Pavihi, and Lynn Netzler. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Peters Family c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019