  • "My thoughts are you with all x x"
    - Sharon Graham
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
CARTER, Roy Quartly:
Suddenly at home, on July 11, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Diana, adored dad of Jacqui, and the late Miles, loved brother of the late Heather, Bobbie, and Roger, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 15, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 104 Lyalldale Middle Road, RD 2, Timaru 7972.

Published in Timaru Herald on July 13, 2020
