BRYDEN, Roy Edward:
It is with great sadness that Roy Edward Bryden passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village. Loving husband of Gwyneth, father and father-in-law of Lesley, Delwyn and Graham, Richard and Robyn, and Natalie, loved Poppa of Megan and Kane, and Isabella, and great-Poppa of Layla and Rieko. Dearly loved friend of Neil, Ope, Tasha, Simon, Kimmie, Tim, Sam, Sophia, Ella and Taya. Messages to the family of the late Roy Bryden, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Private cremation has been held at Roy's request.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 21, 2020