JOYCE,

Rosslyn Claire (Ros):

Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Monday, February 24, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Lindsay for 51 years, beloved Mum of Kerrin (deceased), Stuart, Rebecca, and Kathryn and their partners, Deb, Tony, and Nico. Cherished Granny Ros to Jack, Rosie, Noah, Oscar, and Daisy. A special sister and friend to many. Special thanks to Nurse Maude Hospice for their incredible kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/rcjoyce2402 The service to celebrate Ros' life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Saturday, February 29, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.





