GRUBB, Ross Stanley:
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens, Timaru, on August 11, 2020; aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Father, father-in-law and step-father of Andrew and Karen, Liz and Alan Harkerss, and Suzan Moore. Grandpop of Lucy and Alice; and Phillip and Jess. Great-grandpop of Talia and Carter. A service celebrating Ross' life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to The Grubb Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Due to our current reality, service numbers are limited and live-streaming will be available.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020