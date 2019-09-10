RAWLINGS, Rosetta (Rose):
Passed peacefully at home on September 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Dearly loved mother of Joan, Leslie and Helen, David and Debbie, and Helen and Ken. Brilliant Grandma to Beck, and Aimee; Melisa, Haidee, and Tamara; Charles, and William; Christopher, and Rosie. Great-grandmother to Grace, and India; Will, and Johnny; Sienna, Sophia, and Hunter; Miller, Lola, and James; Harriet, and Haidee, and one on the way. Special thanks to Dr Fanning for his sincere kindness and care of Rose over the many years, and the kind women at Forward Care for all their help in keeping Rose independent and at home. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at the Wilson Street Baptist Church, on Friday, September 13, at 1.00pm, private cremation thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Rawlings family, 14A Onslow Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019