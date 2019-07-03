PATTERSON,
Rosemary Jean:
In peace at last, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hospice South Canterbury. Much loved wife and soulmate of Murray, sister and best friend to the late Fiona Lamb, sister to Gary, Debs, Joanne, Melissa, and Faith, aunt to Cameron and Diana, Rowan and Alexa, Vincent, Duncan and Hannah, sister-in-law to Julia, and Michelle, and family friend of Lorraine and Ian, Evan and Sandy, Ray and Jenny. Rosemary, you will be so missed by us all. In keeping with Rosemary's wishes, a private service will be held. Messages to the Patterson family, PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 3, 2019