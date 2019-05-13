LAMB, Rosemary Anne:
Rosemary passed away peacefully at Talbot Park Rest Home, late Saturday evening, May 11, 2019, aged 84. Much loved mum of Andrew and Sandra, Jeremy, and Nick, a loved grandma/nana/nanny of Tomasi, Ateleandra, Elijah, Joshua, Levi, and Keilani; Jamez; and Flame. Cherished sister of Thomas, Alice, and Richard and their families, also a cherished close friend of Sue Skeet. A Requiem Mass for Rosemary will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, Mountain View Road, Timaru on Thursday, May 16, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Donations to the Sacred Heart Basilica earthquake strengthening would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 10 Hatton Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 13, 2019