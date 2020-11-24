OAKLEY, Rose Elizabeth:
On November 22, 2020, at Strathallan Lifecare, in her 102nd year. Loved wife of the late Trevor, and loving mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Joan (Waimate), Julie and Tom Devlin (Christchurch), Anne Wyllie (Geelong), and Jeff and Penny (Auckland). Loved Grandma of eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rose's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 125 Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, on Thursday, November 26, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Cut garden flowers only. Donations in her memory to the SPCA, Timaru. Messages to the Oakley family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 24, 2020