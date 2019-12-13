JONES,
Rosalie Naomi (Rosie):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on December 10, 2019; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and Fergus Crosbie, Andrew (Wigg) and Julie, and Ross and Susan. Loved Nana Rosie to Aimee, Dylan, and Tom; Sam and Nicole; and Abbey and Rachael, and Great-Nana Rosie to Iszak and Aliannah.
'Finally at peace'
A private cremation is to be held and memorial service details to follow. Messages to The Jones Family, 38 Hopkins Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019