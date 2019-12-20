LEONARD, Rory Michael:
13.3.1985 - 18.12.2019
It is with sadness in our hearts we let you know that Rory has died at home, in the loving care of his family; aged 34 years. Loved and treasured husband of Holly, adored Dad of Ruby, and Mason. Much loved son of Dianne Whiteley and Rodger Leonard, loved brother of Shaun, Helena, and Jadin, and loved son-in-law of Fiona Russell and brother-in-law of Royce Russell. Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of Rory's life in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 1.30pm, on Saturday, December 21, followed by private cremation. Instead of flowers, donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated, and may be left at the service. Messages to 16 Watson Street, Green Island, Dunedin 9018, or on Rory's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 20, 2019