SHAW,
Ronald Edward (Ron/Snow):
Sapper RNZE #37174, RNZCS Shuttleworth Class. Passed away peacefully at George Manning Lifecare Christchurch on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A loving and respected father and father-in-law of Peter and Ruth, and Pauline and Chris Williams. A treasured and mischievous granddad to Stacey, Corey, MollyMae, Sam, Samantha, Ben, and Matthew; Steven, Ariane, and Tom, and an extra special great-granddad to Robbie; Molly, and Brooke. A cherished and loved brother and brother-in-law of Elvina and Stuart Shirley, Jan and Ivan Godsiff, foster brother of Max, and Michael, and a fun loving uncle to his nieces and nephews and friend to many.
"Gone fishing"
Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. At Ron's request a private family Memorial Service will be held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 3, 2019