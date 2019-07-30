REID,
Ronald Neville (Neville):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on July 28, 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved son of the late Jack and Ena. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Carol (dec) and Leo Tangney, and Murray and Lesley (dec) Reid. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Neville will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Waimate Cemetery. Messages to 19 Timaru Road, Waimate, 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019