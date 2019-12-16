OATS, Ronald John (Ron):
Peacefully at Glenwood Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Very much loved husband of Marion; loved father of Jennifer, Kathryn, and Malcolm and father-in-law of Mal, Marty, and Kaz. Treasured grandfather of Jared; Jorja (deceased), and Oakley. A service for Ron will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, December 19, at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment. Messages to 10a Park Lane, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019