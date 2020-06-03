McDOUGALL,
Ronald George (Mac):
1939 - 2020
RNZAF # 78898
Sadly passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, after a short illness. Devoted husband and best mate to Jan, and a cherished brother to Trish and Tony (Chch). Loving father to Leigh and Rodney (Melbourne), Andrew and Sandra (Chch), Alistair (Wellington), Stuart (Chch), Jackie (Blenheim), and grandfather to Michael, Jenna, and Carter.
'Forever fishing and
telling stories'
Special thanks to Dr Vara and both Timaru and Christchurch Hospital staff and South Canterbury Hospice for their amazing help, care and support. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to the Hospice. Due to COVID-19 and as per Ron's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be advised at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 3, 2020