MANSON,

Ronald Frances (Snow):

Our brother Snow passed away peacefully at home with his wife Kathy and their awesome family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Snow was the second eldest in our family, a much loved son of the late Jack and Eileen Manson, and a loved brother and brother-in-law to Alan and the late Joan, the late Val and Leo Gillum, Ken and the late Marion, John, Maurice and Glen, Brian and Jan, Judy and Richard Mallett, Lois and Merv Holland, Karen and Julian, Peter and Dianne, Maree and John Kelman. Also a loved uncle to all our kids and their families.

"Rest easy bro',

keep your eye on the ball" Xx



