CHAMBERLAIN,
Ronald John (Ron):
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on June 30, 2019, with family at his side. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Julie and Murray Finn, and Gary and Tracy, also father of Tina and Warren Kavanaugh and Chris, and Julie, and stepfather of Nathan, Leonie, Shane and Carolyn; Maria, Cindy, and Steven. Cherished grandad and great-grandad. Loved brother of Kevin, and Margie McKnight-Achilles. Loved brother-in-law of John Osbourne. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Special friend of Belinda. Friends and family are welcome to attend Ron's farewell at the Waimate Town and Country Club, 14 John St, Waimate, om Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 33 Kent St, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 2 to July 6, 2019