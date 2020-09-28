CAMERON, Ronald Angus:
On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, unexpectedly. Dearly loved husband of Kathy for 61 years. Treasured and much loved father and father-in-law of Viv Cameron and Pete Woodham, Julie (deceased) and Peter de Burgh-Thomas, Andrea Cameron-Hill and Paul Hill. Loving and loved Cam of Jason and Tania, Kelly and John, and Scott and Laura; Melissa, and Sarah; Oliver, and Lachlan. Cherished great Cam of Stevie, and Jake; Tyler, Logan and Hunter; Katelyn, and Alivia. Loved by all his family and extended family.
Engineer extraordinaire
Don't worry Cam will fix it
Messages to the Cameron family c/0 P O Box 9309 Tower Junction, Christchurch 8011. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, tomorrow (Tuesday) September 29, 2020 at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 28, 2020