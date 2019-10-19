BELL,

Ronald Douglas (Dinga):

Rita, David, Carolyn and their families would like to thank everyone for their love and support. Special thanks to Pip, Kath, Ritchie, Maurie, Leo, Lindsay, Steve and Gary and the team at Betts. Also the Kia Toa Bowling club and the Richard Pearse for making it a memorable send off for Dinga. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Ward 3 of the Timaru Hospital, the Hospice and Dr Jenny McGetchie. To the many people who attended the funeral, sent flowers, cards, baking and messages we were overwhelmed. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



