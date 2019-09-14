BELL,
Ronald Douglas (Dinga):
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury on Thursday, September 12, 2019, aged 81 years, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Rita and the late Shirley. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Ces, and Carolyn and Rick Frampton. Much loved Pop of Shane and Rebecca, Corryn, Angela, Hayden, Aimee and James; and Lara. Loved Great-Pop of Ava, Grace, Tahlia, and Jade, and friend of Gael. Much loved friend of Lisa, Stephen, Paula, and Jo and their families. A celebration of Dinga's life will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Tuesday, September 17, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 19A Woodlands Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 14, 2019