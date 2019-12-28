OATS, Ron:
Marion and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, beautiful flowers, cards and expressions of sympathy after Ron's passing. Thank you too, to all those who attended the funeral to help celebrate a life will lived. Special thanks also to staff of the Presbyterian Services - especially Anne, and staff at Glenwood who cared for Ron. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 28, 2019