SULLIVAN, Roma Elsie:
27.8.1927 - 27.1.2020
Loved wife of George (dec). Loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother (granny) and great-grandmother to Kerry and Andrea, Michael, Jamie and Heather, Jake, Dakota and Geneva. Jillian and Mark, David and Kali, Isabelle and Chloe, Simon and Savannah, Maddie and Arlo (Morrison). Loved daughter of Robert (dec) and Mary (dec) Patterson, sister and sister-in-law to Doreen (dec) and Tom (dec) Bryan (Tuatapere), Lionel (dec) and Jean Patterson (Waimate). A private family service has been held. Special thanks to all the kind and caring staff at Lister Home, Waimate. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister Home would be appreciated. Messages to 14 Regent Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 1, 2020