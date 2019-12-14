GALE, Roger Morris:
Peacefully at home in Timaru, surrounded by his loving family on December 11, 2019; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jane. Loved dad, father-in-law and stepfather of Jenny and Barry Hanson, Allan and Fiona, Deborah and Charlie O'Neill, and Grant Lyon. Much loved grandad to his 10 grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Andrea Hutcheson and the late Bill Wallace. A service celebrating Roger's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The Gale Family, 11 Rowan Place, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 14, 2019