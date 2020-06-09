HOOGENRAAD,
Roelofje (Roelie):
With sadness we notify the passing of Roelie, suddenly but peacefully at home in Timaru, on June 2, 2020, aged 84 years. Lifelong and cherished wife of Alex (Lex). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Roy and Sharon, Robert and Lyn, Dominique and John Schafer, and Jules Clunie. Dearly loved Oma to Sarah, Maggie, Jacob, Lauren, Leon, and Cody, and to her extended family in Holland. According to Roelie's wishes a private service and cremation has been held. Special thanks to all her friends in the Mountain View Village. Messages to 12 Stenhouse Drive, Marchwiel, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 9, 2020