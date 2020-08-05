AUSTIN, Robina 'Ruby'
Nelson (nee Begg):
Peacefully at Ashwood Park, Blenheim, on July 29, 2020, in her 94th year. Much loved wife of the late Howard James Austin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robina and David Goddard, Graeme Austin and Delwyn Land, and Helen Austin and Kim Chapman-Taylor. Loved Nana of Lucy and Richard; Ben; and Amy. A memorial service celebrating Ruby's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Timaru Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Ashwood Park for the wonderful care provided to Ruby over the last 4 years.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 5, 2020